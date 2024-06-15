Nepra increases base power tariff by 5.72 per unit

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday approved an increase of Rs 5.72 per unit in the basic electricity tariff for the financial year 2024-25.

The decision to raise the electricity tariff has been sent to the federal government for final approval.

Following the Prime Minister's endorsement, the increase in the basic electricity tariff will be implemented from July 1, 2024. The average basic electricity tariff will rise from Rs 29.78 to Rs 35.5 per unit.

Sources indicate that the federal cabinet will decide on the electricity price increase. The cabinet will also determine whether the raise will be applied all at once or gradually.

It is worth noting that in the current financial year, the federal government raised the basic electricity tariff by Rs 7.50 per unit, whereas in the last financial year, the basic electricity tariff was increased by Rs 7.91 per unit.

For the financial year 2023-24, the basic electricity tariff was increased in a single lump sum, while in the financial year 2022-23, the tariff was increased in three phases.