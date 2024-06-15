Over 1.5 million pilgrims descend on Mina on first day of Hajj

MINA - Chanting “Labbaik Allahumma Labbaik” (“Here I am, O God, here I am answering your call”), more than 1.5 million pilgrims descended on the tent city of Mina on Friday, the Day of Tarwiyah, marking the beginning of the annual pilgrimage of Hajj. Pilgrims, who came from all corners of the globe, began arriving in Mina in the early hours of Friday, Dhul-Hijjah 8, to spend the Day of Tarwiyah immersed in supplications to God in the tent city for their forgiveness and salvation. As the night wore on Thursday, all roads and highways leading into the vast plains of Mina, located seven km northeast of the Grand Mosque, were filled with pilgrims, who made their way by vehicles or by foot to the Holy Site where they will camp in one of the largest tent cities in the world on Friday.

The chanting of talbiyah reverberated the entire valley of Mina and roads and streets leading to the tent city as pilgrims streamed to the valley, praising and glorifying God, in an atmosphere of spirituality and faith. The 5-6 day Hajj, the fifth pillar of Islam, is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.

More than 1.5 million pilgrims from about 180 countries from all over the world have arrived to perform Hajj this year and they were joined by hundreds of thousands of domestic pilgrims. Those pilgrims who arrived in Makkah on Thursday performed Tawaf Al-Qudum (Tawaf of Arrival), one of the obligatory rituals of Hajj, before heading for the vast sprawling tent city of Mina.

Retracing the noble tradition of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), the pilgrims will spend throughout the day and night on the Tarwiyah Day, in Mina. On the first day of Hajj rituals, they will engage in supplications and make final preparations for the Standing (wuqoof) at Arafat, the most important pillar of Hajj, marking the pinnacle of the annual pilgrimage, on Saturday.

In their Friday sermons at the Two Holy Mosques, imams urged pilgrims to immerse in supplications to God Almighty to forgive their sins and perform the Hajj rituals in piety and full obedience to God. Sheikh Bandar bin Abdulaziz, imam and preacher of the Grand Mosque in Makkah and Dr. Abdul Bari Al-Thubaiti, imam and preacher of the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, stressed that Muslims should fear God in all walks of their life “Whoever fears God, He will protect him, relieve him of his worries, ease his affairs, make him attain his desires, avert evil from him, and avoid his sins. Hajj j is a great ritual, in which disputes disappear, differences dissolve, and souls turn to the Lord of the Earth and Heavens, in which there is no room for showing off colors and races, and in which no one has any superiority over others except through piety, the best clothing,” Sheikh Bandar said.

The pilgrims included 3322 guests of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman. There are 2000 Palestinian pilgrims among them. They are from the families of the martyrs, prisoners and wounded Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and other occupied territories as well as 1,300 guests from more than 88 countries in addition to 22 pilgrims from the families of conjoined twins, who underwent successful surgical separation in the Kingdom. Palestinian authorities said 4,200 pilgrims from the occupied West Bank arrived in Makkah for Hajj. This year’s Hajj also saw Syrian pilgrims performing Hajj for the first time after a hiatus of 12 years. Syrian pilgrims traveled to Jeddah on the first direct flights from Damascus in more than a decade. Around 2000 media representatives from local and international media, who hail from 150 countries, are participating in the coverage of the annual pilgrimage.

The Saudi authorities and Hajj missions of various countries have completed elaborate preparations and foolproof arrangements that enabled the pilgrims to complete their smooth movement to the tent city of Mina. The pilgrims’ movement has taken place smoothly, thanks to the vast arrangements made by the authorities. Saudi authorities have mobilized all their human and material resources to make the pilgrimage hassle-free and a great success.

This year’s Hajj takes place in sweltering temperatures that test the endurance of worshippers during the mostly outdoor rituals. Many pilgrims are seen carrying white umbrellas to protect themselves from the scorching sun. The Ministry of Health has issued a heat advisory for pilgrims in the wake of scorching surface temperatures, which pose a significant health risk.

The ministry highlighted the intense heat in Makkah as a major challenge for Hajj. Prolonged sun exposure can be dangerous and hence it urged pilgrims to take precautions. The ministry advised pilgrims to carry an umbrella and seek shade whenever possible to avoid direct sunlight. It is important to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day, even if they do not feel thirsty. Pilgrims are also advised to pay close attention to all health advisories and instructions provided by the ministry. To limit sun exposure, pilgrims should avoid going outside during peak heat hours, typically from 11 am to 3 pm. They should also stay cool by refraining from walking on or touching hot surfaces like rooftops during these peak hours.