Panthers hold off Oilers for 3-0 edge in finals

Florida - The Stanley Cup will be on hand when the visiting Florida Panthers hit the ice to face the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

Thanks to Florida’s 4-3 victory over Edmonton on Thursday, the Panthers are one win from hoisting hockey’s Holy Grail and claiming the first title in franchise history. Florida leads the best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final 3-0 and has the opportunity to post the first finals sweep since 1998. “You gotta love it. You have to love having the chance,” Florida forward Evan Rodrigues told NHL Network. “It’s gonna be in the building and you’ve gotta embrace it. ... It’s gonna be exciting.” Game 3 featured a harrowing finish for the Panthers, who saw a 4-1 lead going into the third period become a one-goal game, but they managed to shut the door on the high-octane Oilers, with goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky holding strong to the final buzzer. “They have the capability to push like that and we needed some luck, we needed some help there, and Bobby was unbelievable for us there,” Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov said. “I know they scored a couple goals, but it’s OK now. We won the game.”

Barkov and Sam Reinhart each collected one goal and one assist while Vladimir Tarasenko and Sam Bennett added a goal apiece for Florida.

Bobrovsky made 32 saves. Warren Foegele, Philip Broberg and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers, and goalie Stuart Skinner stopped 19 shots. Connor McDavid collected two assists.

With the score tied 1-1, the Panthers pulled away thanks to a trio of second-period goals by Tarasenko, Bennett and Barkov.

Edmonton made a furious third-period push, but Bobrovsky who boasts a 1.33 goals-against average and .953 save percentage in the series shut the door.