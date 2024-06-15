PCB mulls new prescription to cure national team's ills

The (PCB) is expected to undertake a "major surgery" after the poor performance of the national team in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

Pakistan's journey in the T20 World Cup ended after the crucial match between USA and Ireland was washed out. The national team will play its last match in the World Cup against Ireland as a matter of formality.

With team's dismal performance in mind, the board plans to make changes to the Pakistan cricket team as well as management.

PCB sources say upon team's return to Pakistan, the board chairman will start the 'Operation Cleanup'. The team's out-of-form players will be replaced.

Sources said middle-order batsmen Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Sayem Ayub, Shadab Khan and Usman Khan might face difficulties to retain their place in the team. At the same time, domestic performers will now be given a chance in the Pakistan cricket team.

According to board sources, Captain Babar Azam would have to explain the reasons for the debacle. Apart from this, big changes could be made in the team management. Senior team manager and selector Wahab Riaz may face the axe.

After return of national team from United States, Head Coach Gary Kirsten will present a comprehensive report to PCB Chairman Syed Mohsin Naqvi about performance of the team in the World Cup.

It should be remembered that after losing the match against India, the PCB chairman had indicated that a major surgery could be undertaken in the team.

Sources said central contracts of the national cricket team would be reviewed and the players with poor performance could be demoted in the first phase. The cricket board could end its central contract with many players, they added.

The cricketers were given a three-year central contract on July 1 last year, but now the central contract is being reviewed due to their disappointing performance in the T20 World Cup.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and top officials had a meeting on Friday night wherein the poor performance of the team and the central contract were discussed.

Meanwhile, after poor show as captain in the ICCT20 World Cup, media reports suggested that Shan Masood could be entrusted the responsbility of leading the national cricket team in two-Test home series against Bangladesh.

The PCB chairman, on the recommendation of the seven-member selection committee, had replaced Shaheen Afridi with Babar Azam and asked him to lead the white ball team until the 2025 Champions Trophy.

It's expected that the board would give him the captaincy in the two-Test series against Bangladesh as the series is part of the ICC Test Championship.

Australia's Test fast bowler Jason Gillespie will be the coach of the Test team.