PM Shehbaz announces Rs10.69 cut in electricity tariff for industries

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced a reduction of 10.69 rupee per unit price of electricity for industrial sector.

The reduction in electricity prices has been made under Prime Minister's power package for improvement of country's industry.

According to the details, with the special efforts of the Prime Minister, the price of electricity for the industry and export sector has been fixed at 34.99 rupee per unit.

Under the Prime Minister's package, the burden of more than 200 billion rupees will be removed from the industries.

This package has been introduced to make the cost of goods competitive in the global market.

This package will reduce the cost of production of industrial and agricultural products and significantly increase exports.

