Saturday, June 15, 2024
Poet Ahmed Farhad released from Kahori police station

Web Desk
1:41 PM | June 15, 2024
Poet and journalist Ahmed Farhad has been released from Kahori police station near Muzaffarabad on Friday evening after Azad Jammu and Kashmir High Court earlier in the day granted him bail and ordered his release.

Ahmed Farhad secured bail upon the submission of a surety bond amounting to Rs 0.2 million. Farhad had gone missing from the federal capital, Islamabad, in the month of May.

Following his disappearance, his spouse, Urooj Zainab, filed an application with the Islamabad High Court for his recovery.

It was only after the petition was filed that the AJK police announced Farhad’s arrest.

Later on May 29, some 15 days after his disappearance, the federal government also confirmed the arrest of the missing poet.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1718416138.jpg

