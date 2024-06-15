Police arrest 3 cattle thieves

RAWALPINDI - The district police arrested three cattle thieves, members of a gang, said a police spokesman on Friday. He informed that Mandra police netted three accused namely Faisal, Bashir and Khursheed, allegedly involved in theft of cattle and vehicles. The police also recovered cattle worth Rs 3.5 million, a stolen carry van and other items from their possession. The spokesman said that efforts were being made to net other members of the gang. Superintendent of Police, Potohar appreciated the performance of the police team and directed to accelerate ongoing operation against outlaws.