President urges parties to prioritise country’s progress

President urges parties to prioritise country's progress
Our Staff Reporter
June 15, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   President Asif Ali Zardari has emphasized that political parties must prioritize the country’s progress and prosperity by fulfilling their democratic and constitutional responsibility. He was talking to Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who called on him here on Friday. The President said, “we must only think about Pakistan and put aside personal differences.” He stressed the need to take Pakistan forward and everyone has to play his role in this regard. Speaking on the occasion, the Interior Minister said that any challenge can be tackled through the power of unity and solidarity. Besides, matters of mutual interest and country’s overall situation were discussed in the meeting. The interior minister also took the president about his foreign visits and meetings with pope Francis, UN Secretary-General Antonio and other leaders in United Kingdom.

