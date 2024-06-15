Saturday, June 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PSX closed at historic high level of 76,706 points

PSX closed at historic high level of 76,706 points
Agencies
June 15, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD   -   The 100-index of PSX continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 498.61 points, a positive change of 0.65 percent, closing at historic level of 76,706.77 points against 76,208.16 points the previous trading day. A total of 395,897,996 shares valuing Rs21.366 billion were traded during the day as compared to 635,525,117 shares valuing Rs30.745 billion the last day. Some 439 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 160 of them recorded gains and 205 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 74 remained unchanged. In PSX, the three top trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with 23,043,838 shares at Rs4.62 per share, the WorldCall telecom with 22,436,438 shares with Rs1.32 per share and Air Link Commun with 17,995,732 shares at Rs80.37 per share. Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs89.24 per share price, closing at Rs7,097.92, whereas the runner-up was Hoechst Pakistan Limited with a Rs49.79 rise in its per share price to Rs1,598.99. Sazgar Engineering Works Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs50.66 per share closing at Rs802.06, followed by Pakistan Services Limited with Rs38.48 decline to close at Rs804.40.

Punjab govt to ensure tight security on Eid days

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1718416138.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024