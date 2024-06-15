PTCL Group fraternity provides gift of life to recipients through annual blood donation drive

Islamabad - As the world celebrates the 20th anniversary of World Blood Donor Day, Pakistan’s largest telecommunication and ICT services provider, PTCL Group (PTCL and Ufone 4G) perpetuates its compassionate legacy of saving lives and ensuring steady blood supply at hospitals and blood banks through its annual blood donation drive.

This year, PTCL Group joined forces with Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) for the drive, held at the Ufone Tower in Islamabad. PTCL and Ufone 4G management and employees, participated in the drive with remarkable enthusiasm and conviction in the significance of their contributions. The campaign is held every year under PTCL Group’s Corporate Social Responsibility Programme to create shared value for fellow citizens and society.

World Blood Donor Day is celebrated to raise awareness regarding the significance of blood donations. The PTCL fraternity is conscious that blood is a non-replicable resource coming only from donors, and that, patients depend on the empathy of fellow citizens for essential medical treatments, surgeries, and emergencies, especially for patients with critical medical conditions like thalassemia, anemia, cancer, trauma, and more.

The selfless contributions of blood donors save millions of lives each year, including those of children. That is why the World Health Organisation (WHO) is celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the day to recognise the love and humanity of blood donors worldwide, with the theme; ‘20 years of celebrating giving: thank you blood donors!’

Group Chief Marketing Officer, PTCL and Ufone 4G, Syed Atif Raza expressed his gratitude to PRCS for the collaboration and said, “Humanity and altruism are central to the religious and cultural ethos of our society, and shape PTCL Group’s vision for volunteerism, corporate philanthropy, and CSR. We are grateful to be part of a campaign that aims to save the lives of fellow citizens, including children, and fosters mutual empathy, solidarity, and social good. PTCL Group remains committed to exploring ways to create shared value and promote social good for the communities we serve and society at large.”

PTCL Group actively contributes to society, the economy, and the environment through its robust CSR and Volunteerism programmes, thereby anchoring it strongly as a conscious and responsible corporate citizen of the country.