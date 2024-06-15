Punjab’s budget has garnered attention with its Rs 842 billion development sector share, marking a massive 28% increase from the last provincial budget. Through this Annual Development Plan (ADP), Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is fulfilling her campaign promises and continuing the PML-N’s tradition of dedicating a significant portion to development work. This prioritization underscores that the biggest province of Pakistan has set its priorities correctly. By keeping agriculture sector taxes to a minimum and allocating Rs 45 billion to special initiatives, this budget provides a much-needed boost to this backbone of Pakistan’s economy.

Regarding taxes, while the federal budget focuses heavily on tax revenue, Punjab’s budget could improve by increasing tax rates for real estate. Although the emphasis is on people’s well-being, with 33% of the budget allocated to the social sector, policies on tax adjustments are equally crucial and indirectly impact people’s welfare. To complement the central government’s efforts, Punjab’s government should reconsider some taxes in upcoming policy debates in the assembly.

No questions can be raised about the education and health budgets as these sectors seem to be receiving their due share. However, the Rs 15 billion allocated for higher education is insufficient, given the province’s substantial need to upgrade the quality of specialized education in universities and other higher education institutes. Since the federal government has ended patronage for provincial higher education, this sector demands more attention from the provincial government. The current budget focuses more on primary education, a partly meaningful strategy to increase literacy rates and bring more children into schools rather than hazardous employment, but higher education must not be compromised. It is in higher education where entrepreneurs are groomed.

To conclude, Punjab’s budget is a glimmer of hope, and the benefits of development must reach all citizens of the province. To address discrepancies and improve taxation policies, the provincial government must think and act wisely in upcoming policy discussions.