Saturday, June 15, 2024
Rangers arrest con man posing as law enforcement officer

APP
June 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police, in a joint intelligence-based operation in Surjani Town, apprehended an alleged con man who had been extorting people by posing as a law enforcement officer. A Rangers spokesperson said on Friday that the suspect, identified as Nauman alias Ali, was detained. The suspect had been collecting extortion money from residents in and around Surjani Town under the guise of being a law enforcement official. The apprehended individual has been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

APP

