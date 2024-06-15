Saturday, June 15, 2024
Revisit the Sehat Card Programme

June 15, 2024
Unfortunately, a quality healthcare system is not a priority in our national public service agenda. Bridging the healthcare gap, overcoming barriers in remote areas, and addressing accessibility and affordability are known issues in our current healthcare system that need to be revisited. Small gestures of kindness are often greatly appreciated by both low-income and white-collar communities. One such initiative, the Sehat Card Programme introduced by the KPK government, has been well-received by the public.

However, the number of designated healthcare facilities is insufficient to cater to the large number of people requiring medical attention. Moreover, the selected hospitals in Peshawar are not easily accessible for patients from remote areas of KPK. Therefore, the authorities must explore new treatment options within the province. Interestingly, a recent healthcare survey revealed that District Kurram has superior health services compared to other newly merged districts, with 30 specialist doctors across 10 health areas. The DHQ Hospital Parachinar and some private healthcare providers should be recognized for treatment under the Sehat Card Programme, bypassing bureaucratic red tape.

DR. MUKHTAR ALI TURI,

Parachinar.

