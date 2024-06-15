Saturday, June 15, 2024
Sahiwal Hospital's high-ups face inquiry after 11 newborns die due to blaze

1:05 AM | June 15, 2024
Following the tragic incident which claimed the lives of 11 infants due to a lethal blaze at the Sahiwal Teaching Hospital, a high-level probe committee has been formulated.

After the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz promised exemplary punishment for those found negligent in their duties.

The chief minister rushed to Sahiwal after the tragic news and ordered investigations against hospital’s principal, medical superintendent (MS), assistant medical superintendent (AMS), and admin officer.

Meanwhile, the CM personally reviewed the inquiry report and CCTV footage of the fire.

The chief minister took the hospital administration to task for its failure to provide new equipment despite being informed of expiration.

For the rescuers who put their lives in danger and saved the remaining newborns, the CM announced prize packages.

After listening to the complaints of the deceased’ parents, the CM directed the Sahiwal RPO to start investigation against those involved.

CJP Isa says court reporting is a challenging task

A deadly fire broke out at the hospital’s pediatric medicine ward on June 9 due to a short circuit in the air conditioning system, which led to the deaths of at least 11 children.

