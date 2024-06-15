Saturday, June 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Sikh pilgrims reach Lahore from Kartarpur

Sikh pilgrims reach Lahore from Kartarpur
Agencies
June 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore, National

LAHORE    -   Sikh pilgrims from neighbouring country India reached Lahore from Kartarpur, Hassan Abdal, on Friday for taking part in observance of Guru Arjun Dev Ji’s martyrdom day (Jor Mela).  The Sikh pilgrims will stay in Gurdwara Dera Sahib for two days. The main event of Jor Mela will be organided by the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) in Gurdwara Dera Sahib Lahore on June 16.  Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, Sikh pilgrims, board officers, political, religious and minority leaders from all over the world will attend the event.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1718416138.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024