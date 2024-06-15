Sikh pilgrims reach Lahore from Kartarpur

LAHORE - Sikh pilgrims from neighbouring country India reached Lahore from Kartarpur, Hassan Abdal, on Friday for taking part in observance of Guru Arjun Dev Ji’s martyrdom day (Jor Mela). The Sikh pilgrims will stay in Gurdwara Dera Sahib for two days. The main event of Jor Mela will be organided by the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) in Gurdwara Dera Sahib Lahore on June 16. Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, Sikh pilgrims, board officers, political, religious and minority leaders from all over the world will attend the event.