Sindh allocates Rs454b for education, Rs300b for health and Rs10b for water projects in budget

KARACHI - Sindh government earmarked Rs454 billion for education sector including Primary, Secondary, Middle, Higher Secondary, College and University levels, in budget 2024-25 which accounts for 25 percent of total Current Revenue Expenditure (CRE) for the upcoming fiscal year. It was announced by Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, who also holds portfolio of finance ministry, during budget 2024-25 speech on the floor of Sindh Assembly here on Friday.

The Sindh Government has earmarked Rs 300 billion for improved service delivery in the health sector in the budget for next fiscal year 2024-25 showing an increase of 32 percent over last year’s allocation of Rs 227.8 billion. The Sindh Government has announced a block allocation of Rs 10 bln in the next financial year 2024-25, for clean drinking water project. Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while presenting Budget for 2024-25, at Sindh Assembly here on Friday, said that to fulfill our election promise to the people, provincial Government has planned a mega project of providing every citizen of the province with access to clean drinking water during the tenure of the present government. He said that we have kept a block allocation of Rs 10 bln in the next FY in addition to the regular budget of Public Health Engineering Department.

The Sindh Government has allocated the funds amounting Rs 3.66 bln in next budget for FY 2024-25 for subsidy in order to keep People’s Bus Service operational. In his budget speech, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah before the Sindh Assembly on Friday said the provincial Government through the Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA) embarked on a transformative journey in October 2021. He added this visionary project is designed to revolutionize public transportation across the province. It serves the populous regions of Karachi, Hyderabad, Larkana, Sukkur, and Mirpurkhas with a present fleet of 290 state-of-the-art diesel-electric (hybrid) buses with a passenger capacity of 110,000, he said. He said that despite the constantly high inflation rate, the fare remains set at Rs 50 to provide relief to the public. The government subsidizes the operational costs of the buses. The project also includes a women-exclusive transport initiative named the Pink Bus Service, which has been lauded by both local and international fora, he said.

He said that the Sindh government is in the process of initiating more routes and adding more buses to the fleet under the People’s Bus Service initiative by anticipated induction of further 500 Eco Friendly Electric Buses on rent to own model.

Sindh government, in budget 2024-25, proposed an allocation of Rs 959.1 bln for annual provincial development expenditure with focus on completion of ongoing development schemes while no new scheme has been proposed in the upcoming fiscal year.

Sindh CM, while delivering budget speech in the provincial Assembly on Friday, informed that proposed development expenditure for the FY 2024-25 stand at Rs 959.1 bln against last year’s budget of Rs 735.103 bln.

The budget estimates included Rs 493 bln for Provincial ADP and Rs 55 bln for district ADP, Rs 334 bln for Foreign Project Assistance and Rs 76.9 bln for federal PSDP schemes, he stated. “During preparation of ADP 2024-25, the Sindh Government has decided to complete maximum number of schemes continued for the last 10 years,” the CM said and added “In ADP 2024-25, there will be No New Schemes because of the impact of BSR and CSR.”

In the ADP allocation full funds were provided equivalent to current throw-forward till date to the schemes with expenditure more than 70% or having current throw-forward less than Rs 50.0 mln while 50% allocation was provided to schemes having current throw-forward in between Rs 50 mln to Rs100 mln.

Some other regular schemes have been provided 20% allocation of current throw-forward due to fiscal constraints, he added.

The CM Shah expressing gratitude to all the international donor agencies for their support and commitment to Sindh Government in post 2022 floods said that Sindh was in dire need of infrastructural development following 2022 floods devastation and unwavering support of international donor agencies enabled the provincial government to steer the development activities in the last 2 years on a sustainable basis.

Shah as the leader of the House, also extended his gratitude to Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who while being Foreign Minister keenly focused on effective collaboration with foreign countries and international development agencies and due to that Sindh Government has been able to receive appropriate and timely assistance of foreign development partners.

