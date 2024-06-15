Sindh government allocates Rs800m for sports in FY 2024-25

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah announced on Friday that the provincial government is prioritising sports activities and the engagement of highly skilled youth in Sindh. This commitment is reflected in the proposed budget allocation of Rs. 800 million for the fiscal year 2024-25. Presenting the budget in the Sindh Assembly, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah emphasised the significance of investing in sports to nurture talent and promote healthy lifestyles among the youth. The allocated funds will support various initiatives, including programs for street children, the Sindh Games, the Sindh Sports Board, and numerous sports associations. The budget allocation will also support activities organised by the Pakistan Hockey Federation, aiming to revive and bolster the sport at the grassroots level.