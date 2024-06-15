Sindh govt to allocate 13 billion for “Benazir Hari, Mazdoor Cards”

KARACHI - Sindh Government has proposed to allocate Rs.13 billion for disbursement to farmers and labourers through “Benazir Hari Card” and “Mazdoor Card” during the next financial year starting from July 2024. This was announced by Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah in his budget speech here at Sindh Assembly on Friday.

The CM said that the provincial government is going to provide financial assistance to all farmers regardless of land size. He said that the registration process of approximately 788,000 out of 1.2 million farmers, having land measuring 12.5 acres or less will be completed within a month.

Murad Shah said that funds of Rs. 8 billion were proposed to be allocated for the financial year 24-25 for disbursement to Haris based on per-acre slabs. He said the government reiterated its resolve to bring policies aimed at benefitting the labour segment of the province and it was decided to introduce “Benazir Mazdoor Card” to the diligent labour of Sindh. The holder of the “Benazir Mazdoor Card” will be eligible for incentives including full medical coverage, cash benefits, employment injury, Iddat, maternity, death grant, disablement gratuity & pension, survivors’ pension, workers welfare fund cash grants, marriage grant, and education grants or scholarships, the CM said and announced that funds of Rs. 5 billion would be reserved from the Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) in the next financial year 2024-25 for effective implementation of the scheme.