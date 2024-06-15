Staying Neutral

Pakistan’s decision to decline Switzerland’s invitation to attend the Ukraine Peace Summit may be publicly explained as a scheduling conflict, but in reality, even without such logistical problems, Pakistan would have most likely skipped the conference.

This does not mean Pakistan does not want peace in the region or that it is aligned with Russia in the war. In fact, throughout its history, Pakistan has had closer bilateral ties with Ukraine compared to Russia, with Ukraine being a key trading and security partner. A generation of Pakistani tanks has been made thanks to the Ukrainians, and our relationship in other areas remained robust until the outbreak of the war.

The reluctance to join the summit stems from the same reason over 70 invited countries refused to attend, including global powers like China. With Russia not invited, this is not a peace summit in any real sense of the word. Instead, it is a meeting of like-minded countries within the US-NATO sphere of influence, where support for the war effort can be strengthened, and consensus built on how the international community can help Ukraine.

This is evident from the fact that President Zelensky and the Ukrainian parliament continue to insist on restoring prewar borders, including Crimea, without considering the immense loss of Ukrainian life and the realities on the ground.

In this scenario, the summit is not a peace conference but a partisan one. In that context, Pakistan’s position of neutrality dictates that it takes a back seat and does not become an active party to the conflict. Our statement – quite correctly – has been to call for “the universal and consistent application of UN Charter principles, including non-use or threat of use of force, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, pacific settlement of disputes, and equal security for all states.”