Street crime reduced in capital due to effective policing, says IGP

ISLAMABAD   -  Under the command of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the police are working day and night to combat street crime and to ensure the protection of citizens’ lives and property in the federal capital. Due to the proactive crime prevention strategy of Islamabad police, there has been a 44 percent decrease in crime rate reported yesterday as compared to the year 2023 in the federal capital, said a police spokesman on Friday. Additionally, no incidents of robbery, car, or motorcycle snatching reported on Thursday last, he said adding that there has also been a 50 reduction reduction in snatching/ robbery compared to the same day of the year 2023. Sharing call data of citizens, they made to Safe City Islamabad, the police spokesman said that only 3 incidents of burglary, 16 incidents of robbery/ snatching, 23 incidents of vehicles theft and 22 incidents of motorcycle theft were reported by the citizens in 24 hours. In this regard, IG Islamabad said that the recent reduction in crime is the result of Islamabad Police’s excellent strategy. Islamabad Police are working 24/7 to protect the lives and property of citizens.

