Three die in two seperate road accidents

KARACHI - Two motorcyclists were dead and one was injured when a speedy water tanker hit them near Safoora Chowrangi in Karachi on Friday. According to police, both the deceased persons belong to the law enforcement agency. However, the dead bodies were shifted to mortuary of Jinnah Hospital while the third injured person was shifted to the hospital for medical treatment. Meanwhile, one person was killed and two other sustained injuries when a trailer collided with a pick-up in Karachi on late Thursday night. According to details, the accident occurred near ICI Pull area in Karachi where a rashly driven trailer hit a pick-up, killing the pick-up driver on the spot and injuring two other persons. Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to Civil Hospital. According to rescue sources, the deceased was identified as Shah Khalid.