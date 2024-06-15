To Be or Not to Be

To emerge as a statesman of impeccable repute and stature, PM Modi will have to redefine his domestic, regional, and international policies. This is imperative to reinvent his image, which is currently perceived as bitter, vengeful, biased, inward-looking, extremist, and genocidal, both domestically and internationally. To that end, he will need to emerge as a genuine messenger of peace and harmony who integrates and supports people everywhere in their unrelenting pursuit of happiness and shared prosperity. This new incarnation will need to be radiated and accepted in both domestic and international domains.

His domestic politics, therefore, need a positive change in direction. A secular, democratic, affirmative, all-inclusive India would mean a more cohesive nation working harmoniously towards national objectives. He needs to come across as a uniter rather than a divider of his own people. He must work towards erasing the horrific memories of the genocides of Muslims in India at large, particularly in Gujarat and the IIOJ&KR. Minorities other than Muslims have suffered because of his majoritarian policies too. Guaranteed basic human rights and a level playing field for all Indians need to take precedence over petty political advantages. He must resist the temptation to penalize communities that did not vote for him this time. To emerge as a statesman of international repute, PM Modi will first have to emerge as a leader of all of India, not just Hindu India.

At the regional level, he could follow a multi-pronged policy of making peace with all his neighbors and initiating steps towards regional interconnectivity, economic interdependence, stability, harmony, and shared prosperity for all. He could consider a massive peace offensive to resolve all outstanding issues with all of India’s neighbors, especially China (Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, LAC) and Pakistan (UNSC Resolutions on Kashmir, Siachen, Sir Creek, IWT, cross-border terrorism emanating from Afghanistan and Iran, etc.). Border, trade, immigration, and water issues with India’s other neighbors could also be similarly resolved. As a statesman, he could undertake efforts to initiate strategic restraint within the region. His aim could be “not to wage wars but to preserve peace.” He could move to turn the entire region into a “no-war zone,” shunning the use of all nuclear and conventional weapons. The prospects of a possible nuclear holocaust could thus be forestalled and blocked for good. War or its possibility ought to be replaced by a burgeoning economic stake in peace and continuously growing bilateral, intra-, and inter-regional trade. He could also create the right environment for a possible “Economic Union” at the regional level. He could support the CPEC-BRI and join it. India could thus become part of and exploit a massive network of trade corridors, both North-South and East-West, that would transcend the larger South Asian region, engendering meaningful economic interdependence. This could rapidly lift hundreds of millions out of poverty. It could also give India’s already booming economy a huge boost, adding enormously to PM Modi’s revitalized credentials as a statesman.

At the global level, currently, India is in a potentially unviable position. It is running with the hare and hunting with the hound simultaneously. It has a foot in both the US (QUAD, I2U2, IMEETC) and Sino-Russia (SCO, BRICS) camps. The objectives of both sets of groups are mutually exclusive, and a situation will arise, sooner or later, where India will be forced to make a choice. Strategic ambiguity and/or claiming strategic autonomy will not secure it from unrelenting, unbearable, multidimensional coercion from the US-led West. The US-led West is currently boosting its military prowess through controlled sales and transfer of the latest military technologies. It is in line with its oft-employed strategy of offshore balancing. Quite like Ukraine, which the US supports against Russia without getting directly involved, India too will be expected to play a similar role against China, albeit in accordance with the US-led West’s Indo-Pacific policy-strategy. (Will the US-led West ever go to war with China on India’s behalf or in its support?) This strategic alignment with the US-led West against China will have very serious consequences—both when and if India, as part of a US-led Coalition/Alliance, takes on a military role against China or ominously declines to do so. Is India willing to bear the humongous, multifarious costs of such a destructive war, and to what end?

PM Modi, in the assumed role of a statesman, could actually endeavor to play the peacemaker’s role in the Ukraine and Gaza wars and in the Taiwan imbroglio. India will have to modify its policies towards these conflicts first to create the right environment for its diplomatic and peace offensive. Instead of becoming a party to the Sino-US rivalry, India could consider acting as a bridge and attempt to resolve issues between the two major antagonists. Most importantly, PM Modi must keep India from being sucked into a potentially very destructive war, clearly not of its own making. However, India is now committed—the US-led West will not let go without claiming its proverbial pound of flesh and more! If he can forestall war or bring it to an end in Europe, the GMER, and/or the Indo-Pacific, PM Modi’s legacy as a statesman of caliber and class will be guaranteed!

PM Modi needs to free himself of the past, live in the present, plan for the future, and leave a worthy legacy for posterity. He can either go down in history with the notorious sobriquet of “The Butcher of Gujarat” or redeem himself by making a massive paradigm shift to acquire the avatar of a genuine statesman of international caliber, repute, stature, achievements, and acceptance. The choice is his now!

Imran Malik

The writer is a retired brigadier of the Pakistan Army. He can be reached at im.k846@gmail.com and tweets @K846Im.