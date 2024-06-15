Unpacking the Budget

Saturday, June 15, 2024
June 15, 2024
Pakistan’s new budget has been announced, and experts have mixed opinions about it. Some see it as a “lost opportunity” that doesn’t do enough to help the economy, while others note some positive changes.

The budget aims to increase taxes and reduce exemptions, which could lead to higher prices for consumers. It also tries to encourage a market-based economy and reduce reliance on subsidies.

Some experts praise the increase in taxes on non-filers and the focus on digitization and automation. Others are concerned about the impact on exporters, the informal sector, and the overall economy.

The budget is seen as a continuation of tight fiscal policy, which may help curb inflation but could also lead to challenging times ahead.

HAMMAL ZAHID,

Kolahoo.

