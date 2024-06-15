Saturday, June 15, 2024
Visas issued to pilgrims on Ranjeet Singh’s death anniversary

APP
June 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -    Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi issued 509 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to attend the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh, scheduled to be held in Pakistan from June 21-30.  Extending his heartfelt felicitations to the pilgrims, Pakistan Charge d’Affaires Saad Ahmad Warraich underscored Pakistan’s continued commitment to extend all possible facilitation to the pilgrims, said a press release received here on Friday.

The issuance of visas is covered under the framework of Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines, 1974. Every year, a large number of Indian pilgrims visit Pakistan to observe various religious events.

