WASA observes World Dengue Day

Rawalpindi - The officials of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) observed World Dengue Day to raise awareness among public public against dengue here on Friday. They also organized a walk outside Liaquat Bagh to sensitize people to get rid of dengue larvae. The Managing Director (MD) WASA Muhammad Salim Ashraf, Director Admin Umar Farooq, other officers and employees participated in the awareness walk. Speaking on the occasion, MD WASA Muhammad Salim Ashraf said that the public and all other institutions should join hands to overwhelm lethal dengue virus. He said the that many precious human lives had lost due to dengue. “WASA is utilizing all available resources to kill dengue larvae in its limits,” he said. MD further said that the surveillance teams are in field to keep a check on dengue larvae while cleaning of the offices, roofs and warehouses have been completed. He said that the officers and officials of WASA have taken concrete steps to repair the leak pipelines in order to prevent dengue larvae. “Similarly, the teams of WASA busy in removing stagnant water around the tube wells and the valve chamber of the tube wells is also kept dry,” the MD added. The employees were instructed to keep the offices completely clean. The officials were also ordered to continue anti-dengue activities on daily basis and send photo evidence to the officers concerned, the MD said adding, earnest efforts should also be made to resolve complaints of water leakages and accumulations promptly. MD WASA Muhammad Salim Ashraf said that all the staffers should impart their duty with dedication and commitment and no slackness would be tolerated.