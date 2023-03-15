Share:

KARACHI-The Children of Adman, an American-based organization, established a Neuropsychiatric hospital in Karachi with the aim to provide good health services to the people of the province and the country.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, as chief guest at the groundbreaking ceremony, termed it a good omen and said Neuropsychiatric Hospital, established by ‘Children of Adam (CoA)’ at Gadap, shall greatly help provide mental health services to patients of all ages and victims of illicit drug and alcohol & substance abuse.

Provincial Ministers, Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, Nasir Shah, Murtaza Wahab, MNA Hakim Baloch, MPAs, special assistant to CM, members of the civil society, office bearers of COA Mufti Mohammad Farhan, Dr. Syed Tariq Ibrahim, Syed Wasim Quadri, Shahzad Sadan along a number of others were present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister said that there was a need for Psychiatric and mental health facilities in Pakistan and in particular Karachi. He added that the lack of trained psychiatrists, psychologists, and counselors to meet the growing demand of the city. Talking about mental health initiatives taken by his government, the CM said that the state of mental health awareness and its services in Pakistan remained a big issue. “As per statistics, in Pakistan, over 15 million people are suffering from some form of mental illness, however, only a small percentage of people suffering from mental health conditions are able to seek the proper help they need,” he said. Murad Shah said that his government has made a significant investment in healthcare facilities and established 31 new hospitals with 701 beds and upgraded/expanded infrastructure in 108 existing hospitals with 771 beds for primary healthcare facilities, upgraded/rehabilitated Teaching Hospitals, and District/Taluka Hospitals in the last few years.

He proudly said that his government has allocated Rs 23.334 billion for the health sector in the budget 2022-23. Shah said that the Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences has established a Lung Cancer unit which would be inaugurated shortly. “The Gambat Institute has performed over 700 liver transplant procedures free of cost which is a record itself,” he said and added another Cardio Vascular hospital was being established at Landhi.The CM said that the Sindh Mental Health Act 2013 was introduced and accordingly Sindh Mental Health Authority (SMHA) was established in 2017.

The authority has the mandate to deal with all matters relating to the promotion of mental health, setting standards, and prevention of mental disorders. Sindh is a pioneer in Pakistan to legislate for mental health and establish this authority, he said and added Sir Cowasjee Jehangir Institute of Psychiatry (SCJIP) Hyderabad was being upgraded as a university. Earlier, briefing the chief minister Shahzad Sadan said that the objective of the facility is to provide services for Bipolar disorders, Autistic disorders/MR/Pervasive developmental disorders, Schizophrenic disorders, Anxiety, Depression, Electroconvulsive Therapy, and Rehabilitation services.CoA intends to establish one of the best mental health research hospitals of the country in Karachi at a cost of Rs4 billion. He said within the hospital, a center would be established to focus on personalized medicine, brain stimulation, and pediatric and geriatric mental health. This Center will have brain imaging dedicated to studying brain chemistry, structure, function, and behavior in mental illness.

The Centre would provide Intervention in brain stimulation treatment using magnetic seizure therapy (MST), electroconvulsive therapy (ECT), and repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS), providing hope for people with treatment-resistant depression. The CM was told that the CoA was establishing a comprehensive 150-bed inpatient and outpatient hospital to provide the best possible care to its patients, he added. The CM performed the groundbreaking ceremony of the hospital by unveiling the plaque and planting a tree.