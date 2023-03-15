Share:

Peshawar - As the provincial parliamentary board of the JUI-F began to scrutinise the applicants, the party said it has got 365 applications from candidates seeking election to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly from 22 districts.

Soon, applications from the remaining KP districts will also be accepted, and the parliamentary board will then make public the final list of applicants.

The decision was made during party’s provincial executive council meeting held under the chairmanship of JUI-F KP President Maulana Ataur Rahman on Tuesday. Election prospects were reviewed throughout the discussion as well as the province’s broader political climate.

A party member declared that the JUI-F would participate fully in the upcoming general elections, and for that reason, necessary instructions had been given to the district level organisations of the party.