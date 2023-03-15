Share:

KARACHI-The situation became tense after violent clashes erupted between the police and protesters in Gulistan-e-Jauhar block 11 during an anti-encroachment drive on Tuesday.

As per details, the people gathered in the area to demonstrate against an anti-encroachment drive in the area. When officials of the anti-encroachment department and Karachi Development Authority kicked off the operation in line with the orders of the SHC, people staged protest in order to obstruct the operation. They also blocked traffic on roads by putting tyres on fire. The protest met with baton-charge when people turned violent and they resorted to stone pelting and aerial firing. A policeman was injured in the incident and he has been shifted to hospital for treatment.