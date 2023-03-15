Share:

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday con­victed an activist of a proscribed organization in an explosive materials case. The court handed down 15 years imprisonment to Mohsin Khurshid and imposed fine of Rs 50,000 on him. ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar conducted the trial proceedings and announced the verdict after hearing detailed arguments of the parties and examining available evidence. The Counter-Terrorism Department had arrested the accused and charged him under rel­evant sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act