RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Tuesday visited forward posts at Pak-Afghan border in South Waziristan and in­teracted with the troops.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada in Wana and visited For­mation Headquarters where he was briefed about the operational, training and security matters of the forma­tion as well as progress on development works being undertaken in the Newly Merged Dis­tricts (NMDs).

COAS appreciated the CT ef­forts of the formation and pro­vision of enabling environ­ment for the completion of socio-economic development projects, vital for enduring sta­bility and sustainable prog­ress of NMDs. COAS reiterated the resolve of the Army to fight against terrorism till elimina­tion of the menace. He vowed that sacrifices of Shuhada of Pakistan would not go in vain and complete peace would in­shallah return to Pakistan. He highlighted the importance of the synergy between various state institutions and in partic­ular the importance of the peo­ple of Pakistan towards the col­lective fight against terrorism.