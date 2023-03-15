Share:

ISLAMABAD - Commander Bahrain National Guard, General Shaikh Mohammed Bin Isa Bin Salman Al Khali­fa called on Chief of Air Staff of the Pakistan Air Force , Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu during his visit to the Air Headquarters here on Tuesday. During the meeting, several key areas of mutual interest along with region­al developments were discussed. On his arriv­al, a smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented General Shaikh Mohammed Bin Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa the guard of hon­our. Later, the visiting dignitary was introduced to the principal staff officers. He also laid a floral wreath on the martyrs’ monument.

According to a press release issued by the me­dia wing of the PAF, the Air chief shared broad contours of PAF’s modernisation plan of smart acquisitions from allied countries, up-gradation of infrastructure and revamping of training. The Air chief highlighted that both the countries en­joy long-lasting religious and historic relation­ships which are manifested through unprece­dented strategic partnership. He also reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bi­lateral ties in military-to-military cooperation, strategic alliance and the training domain. The Air chief further said, “Pakistan values its strong diplomatic, economic and defence relationship with Bahrain which is based on convergence on all important issues relating to regional peace, security and stability.”

The visiting dignitary praised the professional­ism of PAF personnel and the exceptional prog­ress made by Pakistan Air Force over the years, especially through indigenisation. He also appre­ciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvement in bilateral military cooperation at all levels. Both the dignitaries vowed to further consolidate cooperation in various fields includ­ing training, emerging technologies and mutu­al cooperation in the aviation industry, said the press release further.