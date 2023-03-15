Share:

Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has stressed the need for promoting relations between Pakistan and Vietnam in the field of tourism.

Talking to Ambassador of Vietnam to Pakistan Nguyen Tien Phong in Lahore, he said Pakistan has many beautiful tourist places.

He said there should be exchanges of cultural delegations between the two countries as well.

The Punjab Governor also invited students from Vietnam to study in Pakistan.

The Ambassador of Vietnam said we are deeply grateful for Pakistan's support to Vietnam at international forums.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to bilateral relations and trade came under discussion.