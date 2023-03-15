Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bi­zenjo on Tuesday directed commis­sioners and deputy commissioners to take measures to ensure implemen­tation of price control of food items in the month of Ramazan.

“Actions should be taken against profiteers and hoarders; security agencies should keep a close watch on anti-social and terrorist ele­ments under a coordinated plan of action,” he ordered.

He said this while issuing instruc­tions regarding Ramazan.

CM Abdul Quddus Bizenjo direct­ed the commissioners and deputy commissioners to ensure stability in the prices of food items in the month of Ramadan.

He directed that Susta Bazaar should be set up at district level with the cooperation of the Food Depart­ment, Utility Stores Corporation and the Commercial Community and the Food Department should take steps to supply flour at cheap rates; ac­tions should be taken against profi­teers and hoarders. The CM directed the Balochistan chief secretary to organise a meeting of the concerned departments, commissioners, depu­ty commissioners and police officials to give guidelines.