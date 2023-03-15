Share:

LAHORE-BN Polo and Master Paints/Newage Cables qualified for the semifinals of the Century Ventures National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2023 here at Lahore Polo Club on Tuesday.

The first match of the day proved a thrilling encounter, where BN Polo defeated Remounts by 8-7. Baber Naseem was hero of the match as he hammered a hat-trick in BN Polo’s victory while Tito Ruiz Guinazu and Hamza Mawaz Khan banged in a brace each while Elena Venot hit one. For Remounts, Shahid Imran, Jota Chavanne and Sawar Naeem thrashed in two goals each while Manuel Sundblad struck one.

Both the teams started well and made it 2-2 but just before the end of the first chukker, BN Polo converted one more to take a slight 3-2 lead. The only goal of the second chukker was scored by Remounts to level the score at 3-3. In the third chukker, BN Polo thrashed three against one by Remounts to gain a 6-5 lead. The fourth chukker was better performed by Remounts, who slammed in two goals against one BN Polo to draw the blood at 7-7. In the fifth and decisive chukker, BN Polo smashed in the match-winning goal through Elena Venot to win the match by 8-7. In the second match of the day, Master Paints/Newage Cables beat DS Polo by 9-5. From the winning side, Juan Cruz Greguol played smashed in six goals while Simon Prada hammered a hat-trick. For DS Polo, Hissam Ali Hyder struck three and Javier Guererro two goals.

Both the teams started well by converting two goals each but Master Paints/Newage finished the first chukker scoring one to earn a 3-2 lead. Master Paints/Newage dominated the second chukker, banging in a brace to take have a 5-2 lead. DS Polo then thrashed in two goals against one by MP/Newage to reduce the margin to 4-6. In the fourth chukker, one goal each was converted by both the sides, with MP/Newage still enjoying a 7-5 lead. They added two more goals in their tally to win the match by 9-5. Today (Wednesday), two important matches will be played.