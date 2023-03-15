Share:

A few days back, an earthquake hit the Turkey and Syrian borders, which utterly razed or perished hundreds of concrete buildings. But one of the adverse effects was about 24000 innocent masses trampled under massive bulky stones of cement. Pakistan’s Prime minister Shahbaz Sharif along with his bunch of delegates planned to pay homage and condolences in person. The Turkey government snubbed and refuted their entry as they answered they were busy with Rescue and Relief tasks. And this comment appalled the remainder of 230 million Pakistani population.

Turkey has taken Pakistan seriously, as the rest of the nations have begun to convey Pakistan as a non-serious and irresponsible backward state, but by the looks of it, it won’t last long. This country is already suffering because of various internal factors of poor health and education system, lack of social justice and economic stability, handicapped judicial system, and inefficient parliament.

NAVEED ILLAM,

Khairpur Nathan Shah.