LAHORE-Careem, the leading ride-hailing service in Pakistan, has announced to remove ‘peak charge’ on its bikes and rickshaws categories across Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore. The initiative is taken in light of the recent economic situation in Pakistan where inflation and global fuel prices are at an all-time high. Peak charge is an AI automated element in the pricing system, which is usually applied when a lot of people need a Careem ride at the same time, resulting in higher waiting times as well. The fares are increased to encourage more captains to be available in a given area. With the removal of the ‘peak charge’; customers will now be able to avail safe, reliable and convenient transportation any time of the day with pocket-friendly rates on the bike and rickshaw categories without worrying about surging inflation. Muhammad Imran Saleem, General Manager – Ride Hailing at Careem Pakistan, said,

“We are committed to providing safe, reliable and affordable transportation services to the masses in Pakistan, especially during such challenging economic times. We understand the financial difficulties faced by people, and our aim is to simplify their lives by providing pocket-friendly transportation options augmented with the same safety and technology we provide in cars.” Earlier this year, Careem also reduced its commissions on multiple car types including bikes and rickshaws to improve Captain earnings. Similarly, Careem also resumed bonuses and guarantees making it further lucrative for individuals to work on the platform.