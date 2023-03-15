Share:

Climate change in Pakistan is a major issue for the country. Pakistan is highly vulnerable to climate change. As with the changing climate in South Asia as a whole, the climate of Pakistan has changed over the past decade, with significant impacts on the environment and people. We have faced some natural disasters in the recent past because of climate change.

For example, between 1998 and 2018 Pakistan reported more than 150 extreme weather events. In 2022 catastrophic floods hit the country. The main causes were increased precipitation and glacier melting fueled by climate change. One-third of the country was underwater. This climate calamity couldn’t have come at a worse time when Pakistan’s economy was already struggling with a balance of payments crisis, rising debt, and soaring inflation. Pakistan is still trying to come out of an economic crisis. I hope for betterment in the time to come.

SHEHROZ IRFAN,

Lahore.