ISLAMABAD - Commuters of twin cities have demanded authorities con­cerned to take strict action against overloading in public transport and increase night sur­veillance to resolve this issue.

Talking to APP here on Tues­day, a commuter Usama Tariq pointed out that the problem of overcrowding was particularly acute on weekends, public holi­days and at night, when public transport options are limited and people often have no choice but to take overcrowded vehicles.

Another traveller Jibran Ja­ved criticized the lack of public awareness about the issue, not­ing that many people were un­aware of the risks posed by over­crowded vehicles. He said that an intensive effort to raise aware­ness among the public about the importance of following the rules was essential. When contacted with the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP), an of­ficial highlighted that while the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) was primarily responsible for regulating the allowed capac­ity of public transport vehicles, the NHMP was also taking mea­sures to enforce the regulations.

He said that NHMP has been imposing fines on transporters who violate the allowed capac­ity and NHMP has also been working to raise awareness of the issue among the public. However, the official acknowl­edged that it can be difficult for the NHMP to take strict action against violators, as it would be highly inconvenient for passen­gers to disembark in the middle of the motorway. Moreover, the official emphasized that it is the ethical responsibility of passen­gers to refuse to take a seat in a vehicle that exceeds its capacity. He noted that drivers and trans­porters may offer extra seats yet, it is ultimately the decision of the passengers to accept or decline the offer. The official also urged the public to consis­tently show responsible behav­iour by denying to travel in vio­lators’ transport which will help to discourage transporters from violating the allowed capac­ity and promote a comfortable travel experience for all