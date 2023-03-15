LAHORE - On the orders of the Ombudsman Punjab Major (R) Azam Suleman Khan, the complainants of different districts have been provided regular jobs in the provincial departments under Rule 17-A of the Punjab Civil Servants (Appointment & Conditions of Service) Rules, 1974.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the spokesman of the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab stated that the education department has recruited Muhammad Waqas Akram of Vehari and Niaz Ahmad of Lahore as junior clerks in the 11th scale after the involvement of the ombudsman office. Separately, Ruqia Siddiq of Kasur and Muhammad Shahid Khan of Sahiwal have been appointed to the Auqaf and health departments, respectively. Furthermore, the spokesman added that the ombudsman office has also mediated for the recruitment of Atiqa Ghafoor of the Rajana area as a junior clerk, on a regular basis, in the deputy commissioner’s office of Toba Tek Singh.