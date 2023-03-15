Share:

LAHORE - On the orders of the Ombudsman Punjab Major (R) Azam Suleman Khan, the complainants of dif­ferent districts have been provided regular jobs in the provincial departments under Rule 17-A of the Punjab Civil Servants (Appointment & Condi­tions of Service) Rules, 1974.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the spokes­man of the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab stat­ed that the education department has recruited Muhammad Waqas Akram of Vehari and Niaz Ah­mad of Lahore as junior clerks in the 11th scale after the involvement of the ombudsman office. Separately, Ruqia Siddiq of Kasur and Muhammad Shahid Khan of Sahiwal have been appointed to the Auqaf and health departments, respectively. Furthermore, the spokesman added that the ombudsman office has also mediated for the re­cruitment of Atiqa Ghafoor of the Rajana area as a junior clerk, on a regular basis, in the deputy com­missioner’s office of Toba Tek Singh.