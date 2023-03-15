Share:

FAISALABAD - The Board of Intermedi­ate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad released on Tuesday the final date-sheet for matriculation an­nual examination-2023. Ac­cording to the date-sheet, the 10th grade exam would commence from April 1 and conclude on April 17. The 9th grade (matric part-I) exam will start from April 18 and end on May 5. A spokesper­son for the board said that the papers of compulsory sub­jects including English, Urdu, Islamiat, Pak Studies, Isla­miat Optional, General Sci­ence, General Math, Science Math, Physics, Chemistry, Tarjama-tul-Quran and Com­puter Science will be held in two groups morning and eve­ning. He said that roll number slips were being issued to all candidates including regular and private. The date-sheet is available at board site www.bisefsd.edu.pk.