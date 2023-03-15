Share:

ISLAMABAD - While hearing former prime min­ister Imran Khan’s petition against the amendments in the National Ac­countability Ordinance 1999, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial Tuesday said that corruption in a society fails common people to access justice.

Makhdoom Ali Khan, representing the federation, informed the bench that certain amendments have been made in the National Accountabili­ty (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022, and after the approval of federal cabinet the draft ordinance has been sent to the president.

He said that the additional amend­ments will have bearing on the Bill 2022. He further said that after the return of references by the account­ability courts, returned references are with the NAB office, and now under new changes, the power is given to the accountability courts in­stead of the NAB chairman to send the cases of below Rs500 million to the relevant forums.

Makhdoom informed that there are other amendments under con­sideration, but the government is thinking whether to bring them through an Act of Parliament or the Ordinance.

Justice Bandial remarked that the concerns expressed in the court have been incorporated in the law. Makhdoom said that there will be no exonerating or condoning, but the reference, returned by the ac­countability courts after the enact­ment of Bill 2022, will be sent to the relevant forums.

The Chief Justice said that other countries also have anti-corruption laws, eradicating corruption is con­sidered right to life, law of justice. He said, “Corruption in a society is be­cause of failure to access justice.”

Makhdoom said the Israeli Par­liament advanced a bill that would make it harder to oust Prime Min­ister Benjamin Netanyahu over the corruption charges. Benjamin Net­anyahu returned to power late last year after Israel’s fifth election in under four years. Netanyahu and his allies say the effort is aimed at reining in an activist court. The body was expected to vote later on a measure that would allow the Knesset to overrule Supreme Court rulings and enact laws that had been struck down.

He said that the debate on cor­ruption is not peculiar to Pakistan, but it is ongoing. In 1996 the coun­try had Ehtesab Act, which was used to persecute the politicians, while in 1999 National Accountability Ordi­nance was enacted.

Makhdoom through a chart, which he made to show comparison about the amendments made by the PTI government and the PML-N al­lies’ government, said the petition­er (Imran Khan) was the first who brought changes in the law.

He said the first change, made in NAO 1999, was convenient way to settle the score, as it said that the persons convicted under the law would not be given above Class C in the jail. He said during the tenure of petitioner, substantive changes were made in the NAB law.

Justice Bandial, appreciating the comparison chart, said that the bench has benefitted from it. How­ever, he said they are looking at those sections which were decrimi­nalised. He said, “We are interested in those sections where the offences were obliterated or modified.”

Makhdoom said that the statute that exists today is from the amend­ments in 2019, and draws support from the observations of the Su­preme Court. The retrospection in the law is not unconstitutional. Lat­er, the bench deferred the hearing of the case till Wednesday (today).