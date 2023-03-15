RAWALPINDI - Civil Judge Rabia Saleem on Tuesday has granted investigators of Morgah police station 5-day physical remand of 10 accused including three doctors involved in kidney stealing case.
According to details, a team of Morgah police, headed by SI Ghulam Murtaza, have produced 10 accused including three doctors before court and argued that police held the accused during a raid on Asia General Hospital on GT Road and also seized Rs20.6 million and a computer.
He said that the investigators wanted to probe the case by checking the computerised record and source of amount seized by police during raid.
He sought 5-day physical remand of accused. Opposing the plea of remand by police, Humair Saleem Cheehma and Adil Hameed Advocates, the defense lawyers, said that police had registered case against their clients on just hearsay basis while have no solid evidence. They requested the court to discharge their clients from the case.
After completion of arguments of both parties, Civil Judge Rabia Saleem remanded the accused into custody of Morgah police for five days.
She also directed the police to reproduce the accused before the court of March 19 for further proceedings.
Earlier, a raiding team of Morgah police station along with officials of Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority (PHOTA) raided Asia General Hospital (commonly known as Al-Syed General Hospital) and rounded up some 10 accused including three doctors on charges of stealing kidneys of people.
A case was also registered with Police Station Morgah under various sections including 302/ 336/ 334/ 109/ 34 of PPC and The Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act sections 9/ 10/ 11/ 13. The detained accused have been identified as Dr Zahid Bukhari and Dr Tauseef Shah (owners of hospital), Dr Abid Latif, Dr Azhar Gillani, Nursing Syed Israr Hussain Shah, Rashid Muhammad, Oxegan Operator Shehzad Altaf, Lab Technician Shahnawaz, Muhammad Imran, Wardboy Muhammad Asim and Anas Rehman.
The police also recovered a man namely Iftikhar Ali in an unconscious condition from ventilator. The man recorded his statement to police that the doctors wanted to remove his kidney but changed their mind after police raided the hospital.
Similarly, it was also revealed that the illegal donors of kidney namely Shazia Bibi, Navid Masih and Ashraf alias Karamat were found lying in various rooms of hospital. It was mentioned in FIR that the kidneys of aforementioned person were transplanted to Adil Hussain, Muhammad Yaqoob (Afghan national), Bin Saad (Saudia National), Tauqeer Shezad and Farid Ullah. Police said five persons managed to escape from hospital during police raid.
The police mentioned that the accused persons were found involved in illegal transplanting kidneys.
Meanwhile, CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani appreciated the efforts of SHO PS Morgah SI Adeel and his team for netting the accused.