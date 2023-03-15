Share:

RAWALPINDI - Civil Judge Rabia Saleem on Tuesday has granted investiga­tors of Morgah police station 5-day physical remand of 10 ac­cused including three doctors involved in kidney stealing case.

According to details, a team of Morgah police, headed by SI Gh­ulam Murtaza, have produced 10 accused including three doctors before court and argued that police held the accused during a raid on Asia General Hospital on GT Road and also seized Rs20.6 million and a computer.

He said that the investiga­tors wanted to probe the case by checking the computerised record and source of amount seized by police during raid.

He sought 5-day physical re­mand of accused. Opposing the plea of remand by police, Hu­mair Saleem Cheehma and Adil Hameed Advocates, the defense lawyers, said that police had reg­istered case against their clients on just hearsay basis while have no solid evidence. They request­ed the court to discharge their clients from the case.

After completion of argu­ments of both parties, Civil Judge Rabia Saleem remanded the accused into custody of Mor­gah police for five days.

She also directed the police to reproduce the accused before the court of March 19 for fur­ther proceedings.

Earlier, a raiding team of Mor­gah police station along with of­ficials of Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority (PHOTA) raided Asia General Hospital (commonly known as Al-Syed General Hospital) and rounded up some 10 accused includ­ing three doctors on charges of stealing kidneys of people.

A case was also registered with Police Station Morgah un­der various sections including 302/ 336/ 334/ 109/ 34 of PPC and The Transplantation of Hu­man Organs and Tissues Act sections 9/ 10/ 11/ 13. The de­tained accused have been identi­fied as Dr Zahid Bukhari and Dr Tauseef Shah (owners of hospi­tal), Dr Abid Latif, Dr Azhar Gil­lani, Nursing Syed Israr Hussain Shah, Rashid Muhammad, Oxe­gan Operator Shehzad Altaf, Lab Technician Shahnawaz, Muham­mad Imran, Wardboy Muham­mad Asim and Anas Rehman.

The police also recovered a man namely Iftikhar Ali in an unconscious condition from ventilator. The man recorded his statement to police that the doctors wanted to remove his kidney but changed their mind after police raided the hospital.

Similarly, it was also revealed that the illegal donors of kid­ney namely Shazia Bibi, Navid Masih and Ashraf alias Kara­mat were found lying in various rooms of hospital. It was men­tioned in FIR that the kidneys of aforementioned person were transplanted to Adil Hussain, Muhammad Yaqoob (Afghan national), Bin Saad (Saudia Na­tional), Tauqeer Shezad and Farid Ullah. Police said five per­sons managed to escape from hospital during police raid.

The police mentioned that the accused persons were found in­volved in illegal transplanting kidneys.

Meanwhile, CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani appreciat­ed the efforts of SHO PS Morgah SI Adeel and his team for net­ting the accused.