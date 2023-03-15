Share:

LAHORE, Mar 14 - A lo­cal court on Tuesday initiated proceedings to declare Farhat Shahzadi alias Farah Khan, a close friend of former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, as a proclaimed offender in a money laundering case. The court ordered Farhat Shahzadi to appear before the court within 30 days. Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Virk issued the advertisement/orders on an application filed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for issuance of proclamation proceedings against Farhat Shahzadi un­der Sections 87 and 88 of the Criminal Procedure Code. The FIA submitted that it had regis­tered a money laundering case against Farhat Shahzadi and the court had also issued non-bailable arrest warrants of the accused after she failed to join the investigations. The agency submitted that the accused was hiding to avoid the arrest.