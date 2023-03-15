Share:

LAHORE-The meeting of cricket organizers of Lahore Region Cricket Association’s (LRCA) West Zone was presided over by former LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed and after the support of 51 out of 53 club organizers; West Zone officials are likely to be elected unopposed.

The activities for the elections of the LRCA are going on vigorously. A meeting of the cricket organizers of West Zone was held, where 51 out of 53 club organizers of West Zone participated. Expressing full confidence in Kh Nadeem, the cricket organizers gave him the responsibility to form panel of West Zone officials.

The prominent ones, who attended the meeting, were Azhar Zaidi, Shoaib Dar, Nawab Mansoor Hayat, Aamir Ilyas Butt, Sardar Noushad, Asif Quddus, Raza Hameed, Khurram Hafeez, M Kaleem, M Yusuf, Abdul Rasheed, M Abid, Rana Sohail, Mian Majumad Aslam, Shahzad Malik, Abid Ali, Zia Qamar, M Naeem, M Amjad, Shams Bhatti and others.

Expressing the determination to improve club cricket of Lahore under the leadership of Kh Nadeem, the club organizers said that due to the leadership skills of Kh Nadeem in the previous two tenures, the cricket of Lahore region improved a lot. “We are now more determined to take drastic steps to improve it further and create ample cricketing opportunities for the cricket-loving youth of Lahore.”