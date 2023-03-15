Share:

BLANTYRE-Cyclone Freddy, packing powerful winds and torrential rain, killed more than 190 people in Malawi and Mozambique on its return to southern Africa’s mainland, authorities have said. Freddy, on track to become the longest-lasting storm on record, barrelled through southern Africa at the weekend for the second time within a few weeks, making a comeback after a first hit in late February. Malawi bore the brunt, counting at least 99 deaths after mudslides overnight washed away houses and sleeping occupants. “We expect the number to rise,” Charles Kalemba, a commissioner at the Department of Disaster Management Affairs, told a press conference.