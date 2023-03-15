Share:

LARKANA -Deputy Commissioner Larkana Rabiaya Siyal presided over a meeting at the conference room of her office here on Tuesday to review the arrangement to observe the 44th Death Anniversary of Former Prime Minister and Founder Chairman of PPP Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto which would be held at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto on April 04, 2023. The DC apprised the meeting that the Police department has been directed to prepare a foolproof security plan during the upcoming 44th death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to be observed at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto April 04, 2023, a control room will be established at her office to monitor all activities and ensuring the law and order situation. She further said closed circuit cameras, walk-through gates and other security relating equipment will be installed at entry and exit points of the Mausoleum of martyrs of the Bhutto Family at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto and other roads and routes leading to Mazar, amid tight security besides snap dogs will be used for the security purpose to avoid any untoward situation. She has directed officials of municipal administrations, works and services, Local Government Departments, Health Department, Public Health Engineering, SEPCO, Irrigation and other concerned departments to ensure their services and required facilities amongst potable water, the establishment of medical camps, installation of lights, hand pumps, cleanliness facilities and others.

The DC directed to works and services department to expedite its efforts to complete the ongoing development works of roads and other schemes before April 02, 2023, adding that basic health units and dispensaries will be set up at various roads leading to Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto, where free medicines and health services would be provided to visitors round the clock. On the occasion, she also directed all concerned heads of departments to prepare the contingency plan and submit it at his office, so that same could be presented at the next meeting of Commissioner Larkana regarding the finalization of arrangements for the 44th Death Anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on April 04, 2023. While the Director of Information Larkana was entrusted with the responsibility of media coverage. The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Larkana Shahida Parveen, Assistant Commissioners of Ratodero, Bakrani, Dokri, Director Information Larkana Darshan Lal and other concerned officials of various departments.