ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has said that there would be no delay in elections and he strongly believes that elections would be held on time. He added that timely elections would pave the way for improving the political and eco­nomic situation of the country.

He also emphasised the need for upholding the Constitution of Paki­stan as our history had proven that delay in elections had caused harm to democracy. The president expressed these views on Tuesday while talking to a delegation of the Council of Paki­stan Newspapers’ Editors (CPNE), led by its President Kazam Khan, here at Aiwan-e-Sadr. The president said that he had been playing his constitu­tional role and his decisions had also been affirmed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Talking to the delega­tion, the president said that he had been playing his role to reduce dif­ferences and promote reconciliation among the political parties. He stated that he was willing to meet any per­son or political party for the sake of the country. He remarked that he had also asked PTI leadership to negotiate with other political parties. He also mentioned that he had good working relations with the government.

While talking about the prevailing economic situation of the country, the president said that he was of the firm opinion that Pakistan would not default, adding that better and effec­tive financial management could help overcome the economic difficulties faced by the country. The president said that he was against corruption as Pakistan had badly been damaged by it, and therefore, he returned the NAB Amendment Bill to the Parliament.

He regretted that delayed decision-making, violation of merit, nepotism and corruption had caused immense damage to Pakistan. The president urged the media to educate the people by providing truthful and responsible analysis and opinions. He stated that despite the rise of new media, print media was still playing a vital role in shaping people’s opinions and inform­ing them about important issues. The president emphasised the need for upholding Constitution and freedom of speech in Pakistan. The president emphasized the need for holding gen­eral elections within the given time period that had been mandated by the Constitution, further affirmed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, President Arif Alvi, commenting on the situation outside Imran Khan residence, said he was deeply saddened by today’s events. “Unhealthy revenge politics. Poor pri­orities of the government of a country that should focus on the economic mis­ery of the people. Are we destroying the political landscape? Am concerned about the safety & dignity of like that of all politicians,” said president