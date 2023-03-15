Share:

LAHORE-Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Secretary Haider Hussain has said that all their focus is on domestic hockey and participation in international hockey events.

“Taking a position in the World Junior Hockey Cup is among the priorities, while the Asian Games is an Olympic qualifier event,” said PHF Secretary Haider Hussain, who has been given the task of making arrangements for the preparation of international events by PHF President Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar.

PHF President Khalid Khokhar, in a statement, said: “Pakistan is focusing on the priority basis on measures to ensure participation in international hockey events including improving the global ranking of hockey. Under the domestic hockey development vision, steps are being taken to increase the number of events across the country, training players and popularizing the national game, including courses for technical officials and umpires.”

The PHF chief added that instructions have been issued to PHF Secretary Haider Hussain to take steps to ensure Pakistan’s participation in international hockey events including domestic hockey development. “The PHF wants Pakistan to get a position in the Junior Asia Hockey Cup, which is the Junior World Cup qualifier event. In this regard, open trials will be organized across the country for the preparation of Pakistan Junior Hockey Team, participating in the Junior Asia Cup.

“The registered players of PHF and its affiliated units will be able to participate in the trials to showcase their skills. The open trials for the National Hockey Training Camp will be held in two phases. In the first phase, open trials will be held at Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium, Karachi while in the second phase, trials are being held in Lahore in which players from KPK, Punjab, Islamabad and other provinces will be eligible to participate.”

PHF Secretary Haider Hussain will inform about the details soon. The National Hockey Selection Committee will select talented players in these trials.

Remember that the Junior Asia Hockey Cup will be held from May 23 to June 1, 2023 in Salalah, Oman, in which players born on or after January 1, 2002 will be eligible to participate.