ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan yes­terday reserved its decision in the Karachi local govern­ment (lG) elections case. The ECP dismissed the returning officer (RO) of Union Council 7 Sultanabad, Kemari. An in­quiry committee headed by the provincial election com­missioner was formed to conduct an inquiry against the RO and ordered to sub­mit an immediate report. This committee will exam­ine the role of the RO and gather evidence on electoral fraud. The commission also appointed the regional elec­tion commissioner as the new RO who will record the statements of all the candidates and provide the results within 7 days and reserved its decision in the Karachi LG polls case.