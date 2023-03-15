ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan yesterday reserved its decision in the Karachi local government (lG) elections case. The ECP dismissed the returning officer (RO) of Union Council 7 Sultanabad, Kemari. An inquiry committee headed by the provincial election commissioner was formed to conduct an inquiry against the RO and ordered to submit an immediate report. This committee will examine the role of the RO and gather evidence on electoral fraud. The commission also appointed the regional election commissioner as the new RO who will record the statements of all the candidates and provide the results within 7 days and reserved its decision in the Karachi LG polls case.
