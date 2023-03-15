Share:

Peshawar - European Union Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Riina Kionka called on Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan at the Central Police Office (CPO) on Tuesday.

Matters of mutual interest, especially KP police’s professional affairs and projects of enhancing police capacity with the help of European Union, came under discussion.

The European Union Ambassador extended congratulation to Akhtar Hayat Khan on assuming the office of IGP and expressed best wishes for the KP police under his dynamic leadership.

The European Union ambassador expressed her sorrow over the Peshawar police lines attack that claimed precious human lives. On the occasion, a detailed briefing was given to the European Union ambassador regarding the confronting challenges in maintenance of law and order and the police steps taken for its redressal. The IGP said that KP police were playing frontline role against the terrorists and so far more than 2000 officers and jawans of the force have sacrificed their lives in the war against terror.

The IGP further said that attacks on the police force with modern gadgetries have increased after the withdrawal of allied forces from the neighbouring country, and especially the police are being targeted in southern districts. However, the IGP said that despite manifold challenges and difficulties, the KP police were fighting and giving tough time to the terrorists.

The IGP said that Thermal Imaging Cameras and sophisticated weapons were being provided to the police force to combat the terrorists. The IGP further went on to say that anti-terror financing unit had been established in the CTD and that an automatic monitoring system would be installed to ensure supervision of money being used in terrorism.

The IGP said that police are more exposed to attacks due to peculiar nature of its duty. However, he said that police despite being targeted neither abandoned any post nor showed retreat in the field.

EU Ambassador Dr Riine Kionka appreciated the role and sacrifices rendered by the KP police in the war against terror and the steps taken by the IGP for improving police performance. The members of the delegation also asked several questions in the light of the briefing. The IGP gave answers to these questions.

The EU ambassador assured all possible cooperation to KP police in its support programme. Later on, the IGP presented commemorative police shields to the participants. The First Secretary Political of the EU Ms Dilarde Tealin was also part of the delegation. Other senior officials of the police were also present in the meeting.